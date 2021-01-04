

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks rallied on Monday after the U.K.'s separation from the EU was completed on New Year's Eve.



Britain formally left the single market and customs union of the EU on 1 January after the two sides agreed upon a post-Brexit deal on 24 December.



Meanwhile, investors remain hopeful that the rollout of vaccines would ultimately lift a global economy decimated by the Covid-19 pandemic. The U.K. today began rolling out the Oxford University vaccine developed by AstraZeneca as protection against Covid-19.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 79 points, or 1.4 percent, at 5,630, with travel- related stocks leading the surge. Air France KLM shares rose nearly 2 percent.



Banks were modestly higher, while automaker Renault advanced 1.7 percent and Peugeot jumped 2.4 percent.



