

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lipari Foods, LLC issued a recall for its 9 ounce packages of Backroad Country Spicy Cajun Mix as they contain undeclared milk, according to a statement published by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA.



Consumption of the product by those allergic or having severe sensitivity to milk could run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions.



However, the Warren, Michigan-based company said it is yet to receive any adverse reports involving the product on recall.



The recalled Backroad Country Spicy Cajun Mix comes in a 9 ounce, clear plastic package and were distributed to retail stores across the U.S.



The action involves packages marked with lot nos. M24501 and M26902 with an expiration of November 2021 on the back of the package as well as lot no. M28201 with an expiration of December 2021 on the back of the package.



The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the milk-containing product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of milk. The issue stemmed from the temporary breakdown in the company's production and packaging processes.



The company has suspended the production of the product until the FDA and the company are certain that the problem has been corrected.



Lipari urged consumers who bought the product to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.



Lipari Foods had been riddled by concerns of potential contamination with listeria monocytogenes, a deadly bacterium, for the past couple of years, as their plain peanut spread, wedge deli sandwiches, bulk chicken salads and chicken salad sandwiches were recalled recently.



Consuming food contaminated with listeria bacteria can cause listeriosis, a potentially fatal disease in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.



The symptoms of listeriosis include, fever, muscle aches, and sometimes gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea or diarrhea.



