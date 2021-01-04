

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Moody's Corp. (MCO) announced Monday that it has acquired Catylist, Inc., a provider of commercial real estate (CRE) solutions for brokers. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



The acquisition advances Moody's Analytics (MA) CRE platform, substantially enhancing its coverage of property-level data and expanding its range of analytical solutions to the broker market.



The acquisition of Catylist complements Moody's analytical capabilities and augments its growing suite of CRE tools that integrate rich and relevant data with powerful analytics.



Combined with Moody's existing CRE capabilities, Catylist's powerful proprietary tools, research, and market information enable customers to analyze inventory, pricing, and vacancy trends.



The acquisition builds on Moody's 2018 purchase of Reis, Inc., a leading CRE data and analytics provider. The acquisition was funded with cash on hand and is not expected to have a material effect on Moody's 2020 financial results.



