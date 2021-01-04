

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) announced Cilantro-Lime Cauliflower Rice is available at U.S. and Canadian restaurants for a limited time. It will be available in-restaurant and through the Chipotle app, Chipotle.com, and third-party delivery partners. Through January 11, Chipotle is waiving the Delivery Fee on any U.S. Chipotle app and Chipotle.com order of $10 or more that includes Cilantro-Lime Cauliflower Rice.



Also, to celebrate the launch of Cilantro-Lime Cauliflower Rice, Chipotle has introduced four new variations of its Lifestyle Bowls.



