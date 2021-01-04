

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's manufacturing sector growth remained broadly unchanged in December, defying expectations for a modest improvement, survey data from the logistics association NIMA showed on Monday.



The DNB/NIMA purchasing manager's index for the manufacturing sector dropped to 51.9 from 52.0 in November. Economists had expected the index to climb to 52.3.



A reading above 50 signals expansion in the sector.



The underlying trend remained positive, NIMA said.



That said, the sub-indexes for new orders and production declined sharply in December. The index for employment increased.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

