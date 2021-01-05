

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) announced that it has agreed to buy the Sprint-branded wireless operating assets of Brookings Municipal Utilities (BMU) in Brookings, South Dakota. T-Mobile expects the closing to occur in the first quarter of 2021.



The acquisition will further expand T-Mobile's retail distribution and enhance network coverage in the area. The deal includes BMU's wireless network, retail stores, and PCS spectrum.



Following transaction, T-Mobile expects to fully integrate the acquired assets into T-Mobile's network and retail distribution in the region.



Under the former Sprint brand, BMU operates a network of cell sites and provides wireless and data services to approximately 14,000 customers in Sioux Falls, Watertown, and Brookings, South Dakota and Sioux City, Iowa.



