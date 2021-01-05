

BRADFORD (dpa-AFX) - Morrison(Wm.)Supermarkets plc (MRW.L) reported that its Group like-for-like sales, ex-fuel, improved to 9.3% in the Christmas and New Year period.



For the 22-week period ended on 3 January, Group like-for-like sales ex-fuel were up 8.1%, comprising contributions from retail of 7.2% and wholesale of 0.9%.



Group LFL inc.-fuel was up 1.9%, with fuel LFL down 23.1% again temporarily impacted by the various new lockdowns and tier restrictions implemented during the second-half of year. Total sales were up 8.7% ex-fuel or up 2.3% inc-fuel, with a 0.6% net new space contribution.



For third-quarter ended on 1 November, LFL ex-fuel was 7.1%.



Together with growth in other wholesale channels, wholesale LFL was 24.4% so far in the fourth-quarter, contributing 1.2% to Group LFL.



The company still expects 2020/21 profit before tax and exceptional to be in line with its expectations, in the range 420 million pounds - 440 million pounds prior to the rates payment of 230 million pounds.



