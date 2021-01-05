

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's producer prices continued to decline in November, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Tuesday.



The producer price index declined 0.71 percent year-on-year in November, following a 1.04 percent fall in October.



Prices in the domestic market and non-domestic market decreased 0.54 percent and 1.0 percent, respectively in November.



Among the main industrial groups, prices for energy declined by 9.81 percent annually in November.



Meanwhile, prices for non-durable consumer goods gained 3.71 percent and those for capital goods grew 2.85 percent.



Prices for durable goods and intermediate goods increased by 2.09 percent and 0.50 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 0.62 percent in November.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de