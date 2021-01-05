

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's unemployment declined unexpectedly in December, the Federal Labor Agency reported Tuesday.



The number of people out of work decreased by 37,000 from November, in contrast to the expected increase of 10,000. Unemployment had decreased by 40,000 in November.



The unemployment rate remained unchanged at 6.1 percent in December, as expected.



'The advertisements for short-time working have increased again - but only to a limited extent,' Federal Employment Agency CEO Detlef Scheele said. 'The demand from the companies is stabilizing at a lower level.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de