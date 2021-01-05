

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks eked out modest gains on Tuesday and the pound steadied as England entered its third national lockdown to contain a surge in coronavirus cases.



The benchmark FTSE 100 edged up 18 points, or 0.3 percent, to 6,589 after climbing as much as 1.7 percent on Monday.



Oil majors Royal Dutch Shell and BP jumped 2-3 percent ahead of OPEC+ output decision.



Fashion retailer Next surged 8.5 percent after announcing better-than-expected Christmas revenues.



Ryanair Holdings shares fell 1.3 percent. The low-cost airline announced that Group traffic declined 83 percent year-on-year to 1.9 million guests for the month of December.



Balfour Beatty advanced 1.7 percent. The infrastructure group has appointed its corporate brokers Merrill Lynch International and Numis Securities Limited to manage a share buyback program to repurchase ordinary shares on its behalf from 5 January 2021, up to a maximum aggregate consideration of 50 million pounds.



