

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's consumer prices declined further in December, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.



The consumer price index decreased 0.8 percent year-on-year in December, following a 0.7 percent fall in November. Economists had expected a 0.7 percent fall.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.1 percent in December, following a 0.2 percent decline in the preceding month. This was in line with economists' expectation.



Prices for international holiday packages, petroleum products, flight charges declined in November.



Meanwhile, prices for housing rentals and new cars increased.



The core CPI fell 0.4 percent annually in December and declined 0.1 percent from the previous month.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices rose 0.1 percent monthly in December and declined 1.0 percent from the previous year.



