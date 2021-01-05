

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Accuray Inc. (ARAY) said that it has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its ClearRT Helical kVCT Imaging for the Radixact System, the next generation TomoTherapy platform.



ClearRT is a cutting-edge imaging solution integrated with a precise, and adaptive delivery platform, designed to produce exceptional diagnostic-like quality CT images, quickly and cost-effectively, to improve patient care.



Accuray said it plans commercial release of the ClearRT Helical kVCT Imaging for the Radixact System in the Spring of 2021.



