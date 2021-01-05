

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Griffon Corp. (GFF) said Tuesday that its subsidiary, AMES Companies, Inc., has acquired Quatro Design Pty Ltd. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



Quatro Design is an Australian manufacturer and supplier of glass fiber reinforced concrete landscaping products for residential, commercial, and public sector projects.



This acquisition, the sixth for AMES in Australia since 2013, further expands AMES's product portfolio and sales channels in the Australian market.



Griffon expects Quatro to contribute about $5 million in annualized revenue and to be accretive to its earnings in the fiscal year ending September 30, 2021.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

GRIFFON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de