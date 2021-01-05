

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Endo International plc (ENDP) said Tuesday that its subsidiary Endo Ventures Limited has entered into definitive agreements with Radius Health, Inc. (RDUS) to register, commercialize and distribute abaloparatide on an exclusive basis in Canada. Paladin Labs Inc., an operating company of Endo, will be responsible for all commercial activities related to abaloparatide.



Abaloparatide is a parathyroid hormone-related protein (PTHrP) analog under investigation for osteoporosis, but is not approved in Canada. It is an anabolic (bone-forming) agent self-administered once daily.



Endo said that under the agreements, it has obtained the rights to abaloparatide-subcutaneous injection (abaloparatide-SC) and abaloparatide-transdermal patch (abaloparatide-TD), a novel formulation and route of administration currently undergoing clinical development.



Endo noted that Paladin plans to file a New Drug Submission or NDS with Health Canada for abaloparatide-SC by the first quarter of 2022.



If abaloparatide is approved in Canada, Paladin will be responsible for the registration, distribution, sales, marketing, medical affairs, pricing and reimbursement activities in connection with commercialization. Radius Health will be responsible for supplying the drug to Paladin.



