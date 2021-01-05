

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AbbVie (ABBV) said that two phase 3 studies in adults with active psoriatic arthritis, KEEPsAKE-1 and KEEPsAKE-2, demonstrated that significantly more patients treated with risankizumab (150 mg) achieved the primary endpoint of ACR20 response at week 24 versus placebo.



In KEEPsAKE-1 and KEEPsAKE-2, 57 and 51 percent of patients receiving risankizumab achieved ACR20 response at week 24, respectively, versus 34 and 27 percent receiving placebo.



The company noted that the secondary endpoints showed significant improvements in skin clearance , physical function and minimal disease activity at week 24.



The company said the safety results in the studies to-date were generally consistent with the known profile of risankizumab in psoriasis patients.



