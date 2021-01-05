

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Twitter Inc. (TWTR) has acquired podcasting app Breaker for an undisclosed sum, a deal that the social media giant expects will improve its position in podcast market dominated by Spotify and Google Podcasts.



Breaker co-founder Leah Culver confirmed the news on Twitter. 'I'm joining Twitter to help build @TwitterSpaces,' said tweeted. 'While I'll very much miss @breaker, I'm so excited to help create the future of audio conversations.'



'Here at Breaker, we're truly passionate about audio communication and we're inspired by the ways Twitter is facilitating public conversations for people around the world,' CEO Erik Berlin said in a statement late on Monday.



Breaker said it plans to shut down its app and website on January 15.



'This will allow us to focus on building what comes next. You'll want to find a new podcast listening app, but we believe apps have improved so much since Breaker first launched (and likely because Breaker existed). If your podcast is hosted on Breaker, it's fairly straightforward to move to another platform. We truly hope you can find a new home for your podcast listening and hosting,' Berlin said.



Breaker said that its users can now transfer their subscriptions to other podcast listening apps like those offered by Apple Inc and Spotify.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TWITTER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de