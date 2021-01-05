

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Auto giant General Motors Co. (GM) Tuesday announced that it sold 771,323 vehicles in the fourth quarter. Total sales for the quarter were up 5 percent year over year.



The company said the fourth-quarter retail sales were the best since 2007, with deliveries up 12 percent. Sales for the calendar year were 2,547,339 units, with total deliveries down 12 percent year over year and retail deliveries down 6 percent.



'GM outperformed the industry in the quarter and the full year by a significant margin because our manufacturing and supply chain teams and dealers helped keep people safe at work and our launches on track,' said Steve Carlisle, GM executive vice president and president, GM North America. 'Extraordinary teamwork has set up everyone to succeed in 2021 as the economy continues to recover and we further ramp up truck and SUV production.'



In 2021, GM expects to have a full year of production of the all-new Cadillac Escalade, GMC Yukon, Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban. GM has also announced plans to build full-size pickups in Oshawa, Ontario starting in early 2022.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

