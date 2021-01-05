

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota Motor Tuesday said its auto sales in North America for December rose 20.4% to 249,601 vehicles from 207,373 vehicles. On a daily selling rate basis, sales rose 7.5%.



Toyota division posted December sales of 211,378 vehicles, up 22.9 percent on a volume basis and up 9.7 percent on a DSR basis. Lexus division posted December sales of 38,223 vehicles, up 8.2 percent on a volume basis and down 3.4 percent on a DSR basis.



Camry was the best-selling passenger car in the U.S. for 19th consecutive year, Toyota said. Camry sales rose 15.4% to 30,364 units. RAV4 was the best-selling SUV in the U.S. for 4th consecutive year, with sales of 48,846, up 13.5%.



