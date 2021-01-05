

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Wednesday see final December results for its services and composite PMIs from Jibun Bank, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Their previous readings were 47.8 and 48.1, respectively.



Japan also will see December results for its consumer confidence index; in November, the index score was 33.7.



Australia also see final December numbers for its services and composite PMIs from Markit Economics; in November, their scores were 55.1 and 54.9, respectively.



Hong Kong and Singapore will see December results from their private sector PMIs from Markit; in November, their scores were 50.1 and 46.7, respectively.



China will see December numbers for its services and composite PMIs from Caixin; in November, their scores were 57.8 and 57.5, respectively.



