

ROME (dpa-AFX) - FCA US LLC said it sold 499,431 vehicles in the fourth quarter, down 8% from the prior year as a resilient dealer network offset much of the decline in fleet sales caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.



Retail sales for the quarter rose 1% due in large part to the Jeep, Ram and Alfa Romeo brands.



The Jeep Gladiator sales for the fourth-quarter rose 23% year-over-year to 20,552 vehicles.



Alfa Romeo sales were 6,093 vehicles, an increase of 23% from the previous year.



Looking ahead, the company anticipates an exciting year that will include a variety of new vehicles.



U.S. Head of Sales Jeff Kommor said,' Just in the first quarter alone, we will be offering the Ram 1500 TRX, Jeep Wrangler 4xe, Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392, the refreshed Dodge Durango and the refreshed Chrysler Pacifica.'



