South San Francisco, California-based Nkarta Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing engineered natural killer (NK) cell therapies to treat cancer.



There are two product candidates in the pipeline - NKX101 and NKX019.



NKX101 is under a phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) or higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS). The first patient in this trial was treated as recently as November 2020.



As for NKX019, an investigational NK cell therapy engineered to target tumors expressing CD19 antigen for the treatment of B-cell malignancies, the company expects to file an Investigational New Drug (IND) Application this quarter.



Nkarta made its debut on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on July 10, 2020, offering its shares at a price of $18 each and the 180 day lockup period expires tomorrow.



NKTX opened the first day of trading on July 10 at $54.45 and closed at $47.90 that day. The stock has thus far hit a low of $22.46 and a high of $79.16.



NKTX closed Tuesday's trading at $56.48, down 5.25%



