

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK shop prices continued to fall in December, data from the British Retail Consortium, or BRC, revealed Wednesday.



The shop price index declined 1.8 percent on a yearly basis in December, the same rate as seen in November.



Food inflation eased to 0.4 percent, the lowest since March 2018 with a significant fall in fresh food prices. At the same time, non-food prices decreased 3.2 percent annually.



'The successful agreement of a tariff-free deal with the EU will offer retailers a sigh of relief, but there are still huge cost pressures bearing down on them as the consequences of last year's forced closures take effect and social restrictions continue to impact the New Year,' Helen Dickinson, chief executive at BRC, said.



Dickinson urged government to provide additional targeted financial support and extends the business rates relief beyond April 2021.



