

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's bank lending grew at the fastest pace in three month in November, figures from Statistics Norway showed on Wednesday.



The twelve-month growth rate in the general public domestic loan debt, indicated by C2, rose to 4.7 percent from 4.5 percent in October. The rate was the highest since August when it was 4.8 percent.



Lending to households grew 4.8 percent year-on-year, same as in the previous month. Loans to businesses rose 3.6 percent annually after a 3.2 percent increase in October.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de