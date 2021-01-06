

GLASGOW (dpa-AFX) - Aggreko plc (AGK.L), a supplier of temporary power generation equipment, confirmed that it has now agreed and signed the necessary contract revisions with The Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games to reflect both scope changes and the impact of the delay of the Games into this year.



The company now expects the total revenue value to the Group to be around $315 million.



The company stated that its preparation work for the Games continues to progress well and it remains confident of delivering to the revised schedule.



The company said its guidance for the Group's profit before tax for 2021 of 170 million pounds - 190 million pounds assumes the Games proceed as planned at this increased overall contract value.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AGGREKO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de