

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's producer prices grew in November, albeit at a softer pace, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.



The producer price index rose 5.5 percent year-on-year in November, after a 5.9 percent increase October. In September, prices grew 5.2 percent.



The development of prices was influenced by weakening of the forint against the euro, the agency said.



Domestic market producer prices remained unchanged at 1.3 percent in November and foreign market prices grew 7.7 percent.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the annual growth in gross wages remained unchanged at 8.8 percent in October.



Net earnings rose 8.8 percent annually in October, same as seen in the prior month.



