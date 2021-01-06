

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's trade surplus increased in November, as exports and imports rose, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.



The trade surplus increased to CZK 32.192 billion in November from CZK 12.182 billion in the same month a year ago. Economists had expected a surplus of CZK 29.4 billion. In October, trade surplus was CZK 32.201 billion.



Exports grew 8.1 percent annually in November and imports gained 2.1 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, seasonally adjusted exports remained unchanged in November and imports rose 0.6 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

