

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks held steady on Wednesday after results from the two Georgia Senate races showed Democrats on the verge of controlling the upper chamber.



The elections will determine both control of the U.S. Senate and President-elect Joe Biden's ability to push through an ambitious legislative agenda.



The benchmark CAC 40 was marginally higher at 5,568 after declining 0.4 percent in the previous session.



Automaker Renault rallied 2.2 percent while banks BNP Paribas and Societe Generale rose around 3 percent each.



In economic releases, French consumer prices remained unchanged at the end of the year as the increases in food and services prices were offset by falling energy and manufactured product prices, the provisional estimate from the statistical office Insee showed.



Consumer prices remained stable on a yearly basis in December, after rising 0.2 percent in November. Final data is due on January 15.



Month-on-month, consumer prices gained 0.2 percent, the same rate as seen in November.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de