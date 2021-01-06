

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon (AMZN) announced Wednesday the launch of the Housing Equity Fund, a more than $2 billion commitment to preserve and create over 20,000 affordable housing units for moderate- to low-income families in all three of its headquarters regions in Puget Sound, Arlington and Nashville.



These are the three communities where the company has or expects to have at least 5,000 employees each in the coming years.



Amazon's Housing Equity Fund will help preserve existing housing and help create inclusive housing developments through below-market loans and grants to housing partners, traditional and non-traditional public agencies, and minority-led organizations.



The Fund underscores Amazon's commitment to affordable housing and will help ensure that moderate- to low-income families can afford housing in resource-rich communities with easy access to neighborhood services, amenities, and jobs.



Amazon's first investments of more than $567 million will make up to 1,300 affordable apartment homes available near Amazon's new Arlington, Virginia headquarters and up to 1,000 apartment homes available near Amazon's Puget Sound, Washington headquarters, with more investments to come in all three regions.



These investments will be in the form of below-market loans and grants to the Washington Housing Conservancy and King County Housing Authority.



