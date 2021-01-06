

WOONSOCKET (dpa-AFX) - CVS Health Corp. (CVS) on Wednesday provided an update on its COVID-19 vaccinations in long-term care facilities. The healthcare company said it is now administering COVID-19 vaccines in skilled nursing facilities in 49 states, with the rollout beginning in 36 states and Washington, D.C. last week.



The company noted that the start dates as well as which types of long-term care facilities to activate first were chosen by each state. Priority was given to the most at-risk patients. Of the about 15,000 skilled nursing facilities nationwide, nearly 8,000 chose to partner with CVS Health.



CVS Health expects to complete administration of first doses in skilled nursing facilities by January 25, consistent with timelines originally shared with states and provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC.



The company noted that by next week, states will have activated nearly 31,000 assisted living facilities partnering with CVS Health, with first doses administered in all facilities within three to four weeks of start dates.



Activation dates at the remaining nearly 8,000 CVS Health partner facilities have not yet been determined by states.



Under an agreement with the Department of Health and Human Resources, COVID-19 vaccines will eventually be available at all CVS Pharmacy locations throughout the country. This will be subject to product availability and prioritization of populations, which will be determined by states.



CVS Health added that while vaccines are not currently available at CVS Pharmacy locations, it is in talks with several states to make a limited number of doses available in the coming weeks in advance of the broader rollout. CVS Pharmacy has the capacity to administer 20 million to 25 million shots per month.



CVS Health noted that while it has been following COVID-19 vaccination reporting protocols to state immunization registries and the CDC, the information shared publicly is typically outdated by 48 to 72 hours. The company will now make national and state-level figures available, with weekday updates at about 4 p.m. ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CVS HEALTH-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de