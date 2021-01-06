

BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - The F-35 Joint Program Office awarded Lockheed Martin (LMT) a $1.28 billion Undefinitized Contract Action to support operations and sustainment of the global F-35 fleet through June 30, 2021.



Lockheed said that the F-35 Joint Program Office, together with each U.S. Service, international operators and the F-35 industry team, leads F-35 sustainment and the Global Support Solution.



The company noted that the F-35's reliability continues to improve, and newer production aircraft are averaging greater than 70% mission capable rates, with some operational squadrons consistently near 75%. Cost per flight hour has decreased by more than 40% during the last five years.



