

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Allegion plc (ALLE), a global security products and solutions provider, Wednesday said it acquired privately held technology company Yonomi. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.



According to Allegion Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer Vince Wenos, Yonomi also holds unique intellectual property that matches well to Allegion's strategic priorities for accelerating growth through seamless access, innovative solutions and meaningful partnerships.



Yonomi employs nearly 25 people at its operations in Boulder, Colorado, and Austin, Texas.



