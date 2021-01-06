

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After ending the previous session mostly higher, stocks are turning in a mixed performance in morning trading on Wednesday. While, the Dow and the S&P 500 are adding to yesterday's gains, the tech-heavy Nasdaq has moved to the downside.



The Dow has reached a new record intraday high in recent trading and is currently up 364.65 points or 1.2 percent at 30,756.25. The S&P 500 is also up 19.77 points or 3,736.63, while the Nasdaq has climbed well off its worst levels but remains down 47.80 points or 0.4 percent at 12,771.16.



The mixed performance on Wall Street comes as traders react to the results of the highly anticipated Georgia runoff elections on Tuesday.



Democratic candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock is projected to win his race against Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler, while the race between Jon Ossoff and GOP Senator David Perdue is too close to call but the Democrat is in the lead.



If Ossoff holds onto his narrow lead, the Senate would be split 50-50, with a tie-breaking vote by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris giving Democrats control of the chamber.



The jump by the Dow comes as Democratic control of the House, Senate and White House is seen as a positive for cyclical stocks due to the likelihood of additional fiscal stimulus.



Meanwhile, the Nasdaq came under pressure at the start of trading, as tech stocks could be hurt by the shift into cyclical stocks as well as the higher taxes sought by many Democrats.



Traders have largely shrugged off a report from payroll processor ADP showing an unexpected drop in private sector employment in the U.S. in the month of December.



ADP said private sector employment fell by 123,000 jobs in December after jumping by a downwardly revised 304,000 jobs in November.



The decrease surprised economists, who had expected employment to climb by about 88,000 jobs compared to the addition of 307,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.



'As the impact of the pandemic on the labor market intensifies, December posted the first decline since April 2020,' said Ahu Yildirmaz, vice president and co-head of the ADP Research Institute. 'The job losses were primarily concentrated in retail and leisure and hospitality.'



On Friday, the Labor Department is scheduled to release its more closely watched monthly employment report, which includes both public and private sector jobs.



Economists currently expect employment to increase by 100,000 jobs in December after climbing by 245,000 jobs in November. The unemployment rate is expected to remain at 6.7 percent.



Banking stocks are turning in some of the market's best performances in morning trading, resulting in a 5.9 percent spike by the KBW Bank Index. The index has reached its best intraday level in over ten months.



Substantial strength has also emerged among steel stocks, driving the NYSE Arca Steel Index up by 3.9 percent to a more than two-year intraday high.



Tobacco, chemical and brokerage stocks are also seeing considerable strength on the day, while software stocks have shown a notable move to the downside.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in another mixed performance on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index fell by 0.4 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index advanced by 0.6 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets have all shown strong moves to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has spiked by 3.5 percent, the German DAX Index is up by 1.5 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is up by 1.3 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries have moved sharply lower over the course of the morning. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, has jumped 9.4 basis points to 1.049 percent, reaching its highest levels since March.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

