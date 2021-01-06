

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) Wednesday said it recorded highest postpaid net additions in its history at 5.5 million for the full-year 2020.



In the fourth quarter, T-Mobile said it expects 1.7 million total net additions, 1.6 million postpaid net additions, and 824,000 postpaid phone net additions.



'Our focus on bringing unmatched value and experience to customers while building and delivering the nation's best 5G network paid off with record-breaking results in 2020 (5.5 million new postpaid customers!) - and we continue to be the growth leader in wireless,' said Mike Sievert, T-Mobile CEO.



The total customer count increased to a record-high of 102.1 million.



