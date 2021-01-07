

MARTINSRIED (dpa-AFX) - MorphoSys AG (MOR) said that it has appointed Sung Lee as Chief Financial Officer, effective February 2, 2021.



Lee succeeds Jens Holstein, who stepped down in December 2020, and will lead all corporate finance functions as a member of the Management Board of MorphoSys AG. He will be based in Planegg, Germany.



Lee joins MorphoSys from Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., where he served as Chief Financial Officer.Before that, Lee spent about 14 years at Gilead Sciences where he most recently led the global Financial Planning & Analysis and Investor Relations functions.



