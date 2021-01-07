

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Delivery Hero SE, a European multinational online food-delivery service based in Berlin, Germany, said Wednesday that it has placed new shares from cash capital increase with gross proceeds of about 1.2 billion euros.



The company increased its current share capital by about 4.7% from 199.38 million euros to 208.82 million euros through a partial exercise of its authorized capital. Shareholders' subscription rights were excluded.



The 9.44 million new ordinary registered shares with no-par value have been placed with institutional investors at a placement price of 132.00 euros per new share by way of an accelerated bookbuilding, resulting in gross proceeds of about 1.2 billion euros.



As part of the transaction, the company has agreed to a lock-up period of 90 days.



