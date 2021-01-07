

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - J Sainsbury plc (JSAIY.PK, SBRY.L) issued a third quarter trading statement for the 15 weeks to 2 January 2021. Third quarter like-for-like sales were up 8.6 percent (excl. fuel), with total retail sales up 6.8 percent (excl. fuel). Total digital sales grew by 81 percent, 44 percent of total sales. Christmas like-for-like sales were up 9.3 percent.



J Sainsbury plc now expects to report underlying profit before tax of at least 330 million pounds in the financial year to March 2021.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

