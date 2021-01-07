

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Entain plc, formerly known as GVC Holdings plc, announced a recommended cash offer to buy Enlabs AB for 40 Swedish kronor per share. The offer values Enlabs at around 2.80 billion kronor or about 250 million pounds.



The offer represents a premium of about 1.1% compared to the closing price of 39.55 kronor per Enlabs share on Nasdaq First North on 5 January 2021.



The shares in Enlabs are admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market of Sweden.



The acceptance period is expected to commence on or around 21 January 2021 and expire on or around 18 February 2021.



The acquisition is expected to be earnings accretive in Entain's first full year of ownership. The transaction is expected to complete in the 2021.



On Monday, Entain said it received proposals from MGM Resorts International regarding a possible offer for Entain. MGM Resorts would offer 0.6 MGMRI shares for each Entain share. Entain shareholders would own approximately 41.5% of the enlarged MGMRI.



Entain informed MGM Resorts that it believed that the proposal significantly undervalues the company.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ENTAIN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de