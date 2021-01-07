

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Katy, Texas-based Academy Sports + Outdoors has recalled about 6,000 units of Ozone 500 Density Bicycles citing fall and injury risks, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.



This recall involves Ozone 500 Density series bicycles. These include Boys' Density 24 in Bicycle with model number 164539; Women's Density 26 in 18-Speed Bicycle with model number 162803; Girls' Density 24 in Bicycle with model number 164537; and Men's Density 26 in 18-Speed Bicycle with model number 162805.



The model number is given on the seat tube, and 'Ozone 500' is printed on the frame. The bicycles, which were manufactured in China, were sold in multiple colors at the company stores and online at www.academy.com from October 2020 through November 2020 for about $115.



As per the agency, the locking hardware on the front wheel can become loose resulting in front wheel instability, posing fall and injury hazards.



However, the company has not received reports of any incidents or injuries to date related to the recalled products.



Consumers are urged to stop using the recalled bicycles and contact Academy Sports + Outdoors for a free repair or free replacement hardware.



In similar incidents, Cycling Sports Group on December 16 recalled about 1,270 Cannondale Canvas NEO Bicycles, citing that the front fender can detach and cause the front wheel to abruptly stop, posing a fall hazard.



In late November, Santa Cruz Bicycles LLC has recalled about 2,900 units of certain model year 2020 bicycles with aluminum frames citing fall risks



Quality Bicycle Products in early November called back about 700 units of Salsa Cycles Cutthroat Bicycles citing injury hazard.



