

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) announced Thursday that Sheldon Adelson will be taking a leave of absence, effective today, from his role as chairman and chief executive officer of both Las Vegas Sands and Sands China Ltd.



Adelson had revealed in March 2019 that he was receiving treatment for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. He has recently resumed his cancer treatment.



The boards of directors of the two companies have named Robert Goldstein, currently Las Vegas Sands' president and chief operating officer, as acting chairman and acting chief executive officer of both organizations while Adelson is on medical leave.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

LAS VEGAS SANDS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de