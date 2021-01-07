Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 07.01.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 651 internationalen Medien
Aktienchance: Ist das die größte neue Wette für 2021!? Vom (noch-) Pennystock zum Milliardenkonzern!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1401Z ISIN: IE00BYTBXV33 Ticker-Symbol: RY4C 
Xetra
07.01.21
13:21 Uhr
15,335 Euro
-0,600
-3,77 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,44515,49013:57
15,44015,45513:57
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
RYANAIR
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC15,335-3,77 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.