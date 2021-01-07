

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's consumer prices declined at a softer pace in December, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index fell 0.1 percent year-on-year in December, following a 0.2 percent decline in November.



The core inflation excluding prices of energy and unprocessed food rose to 0.7 percent in December from 0.4 percent in the preceding month.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.3 percent in December.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, fell 0.3 percent annually in December, same as seen in the prior month.



On a monthly basis, HICP rose 0.2 percent in December.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

