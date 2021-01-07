

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Playtika Holding Corp. announced the launch of its initial public offering of 69.5 million shares of its common stock. The IPO price is currently expected to be between $22.00 and $24.00 per share.



The offering consists of 21.7 million shares of common stock offered by Playtika and 47.8 million shares of common stock to be sold by an existing stockholder. Playtika will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares by the selling stockholder.



Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, Playtika is a mobile gaming company and monetization platform with over 35 million monthly active users. Playtika intends to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol, PLTK.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de