

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Albemarle Corporation (ALB) said it will expand capacity at the company's lithium production facility in Silver Peak, Nev. and begin a program to evaluate clays and other available Nevada resources for commercial production of lithium. Beginning in 2021, the company plans to invest $30 million to $50 million to double the current production at the Nevada site by 2025.



In 2021, Albemarle plans to commence exploration of clay and evaluate technology that could accelerate the viability of lithium production from clay resources in the region.



