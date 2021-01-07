

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - French IT consulting group Atos confirmed that it has approached DXC Technology Co. (DXC) regarding a potential friendly transaction between the companies.



In Thursday pre-market trading, DXC was trading at $29.76, up $3.31 or 12.51 percent.



Atos said that there can be no certainty at this stage that the approach will result in any agreement or transaction.



DXC Technology was founded in 2017 when the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company spun off its Enterprise Services business and merged it with Computer Sciences Corp.



Earlier today, Reuters reported that Atos has offered to buy DXC Technology for more than US$10 billion.



