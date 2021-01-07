

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - German optics firm Fielmann AG (FLMNF.PK) said its preliminary estimates show that the company results for fiscal year 2020 will probably exceed the forecast for the whole year.



According to preliminary estimates, Fielmann reported external sales, including VAT and inventory changes, of 1.625 billion euros in fiscal year 2020, compared to 1.765 billion euros last year.



Consolidated sales are expected to stand at 1.425 billion euros compared to 1.521 billion euros in the prior year. The pre-tax profit will reach nearly 170 million euros, compared to 253.8 million euros in the prvious year.



Fielmann said it enters the new year with confidence. Its business development proves to be resilient and is less affected than it was at the beginning of the pandemic, despite the economic challenges posed by the restrictions due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.



