

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Democrats have secured control of the United States' federal executive and legislature with the stunning victory of their candidates in the run-offs to two Senate seats in Florida, and the Congress certifying President-elect Joe Biden's electoral votes.



Wednesday's dramatic political developments paved the way for the Democrats to seal their control of the Senate, the House of Representatives and the White House for the first time since 2009.



Democrat candidates Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock defeated Republican incumbents David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler respectively in the hotly contested Georgia seats by a narrow margin.



Warnock, a senior pastor of the Baptist church, becomes the first black senator for Georgia and only the 11th black member of the U.S. Senate.



Jon Ossoff is a young documentary filmmaker, and CEO of London-based independent production company, Insight TWI. He will be the first Jewish senator from the state and the youngest sitting U.S. senator at age 33.



In the Novermber election to the Senate, Republicans Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue were leading against their Democrat opponents, but since neither of them could reach the 50 percent votes required for an outright victory under Georgia's election rules, the fight was extended to a second round.



With election o the Senate complete, the more powerful Upper House would be tied 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans,



Democrats can gain control of the Senate as incoming Vice President Kamala Harris, as its President, will be able to cast her tie-breaking vote on bills once she takes office alongside Biden on January 20.



Majority in the Senate is crucial for incoming President Joe Biden to push through his agenda, as the chamber also has the power to approve or reject his nominees for cabinet and judicial posts.



The Democrats have 222 Representatives in the House against the Republican Party's 211.



