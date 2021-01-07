

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Micron Technology (MU) released earnings for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $803 million, or $0.71 per share. This compares with $491 million, or $0.43 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Micron Technology reported adjusted earnings of $897 million or $0.78 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.3% to $5.77 billion from $5.14 billion last year.



Micron Technology earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $897 Mln. vs. $548 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.78 vs. $0.48 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.71 -Revenue (Q1): $5.77 Bln vs. $5.14 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

