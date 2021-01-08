

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Friday, Destatis is slated to issue Germany's industrial production and external trade data. Exports are forecast to grow 0.8 percent on month in November, the same rate as seen in October.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While it was steady against the pound, it advanced against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 127.40 against the yen, 1.0858 against the franc, 1.2263 against the greenback and 0.9035 against the pound at 1:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de