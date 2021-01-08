

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Marston's PLC (MARS.L) said, during the 13-week period ending 2 January 2021, trading was materially disrupted due to Covid-19 related trading restrictions. Total pub revenues for the quarter were 54 million pounds.



Marston's said its providers of finance have continued to show support by granting waivers and amendments to covenants when requested, and the Group is confident of receiving their continued support in the future if it is needed.



Ralph Findlay, Chief Executive of Marston's, stated: 'Marston's has a significantly strengthened balance sheet following the creation of the joint venture with Carlsberg and the financial headroom to weather the extended period of current trading restrictions.'



