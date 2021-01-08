

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's industrial production recovered in November, led by strong gains in mining and quarrying and manufacturing, figures from Statistics Norway showed on Friday.



The industrial production index rose 1.8 percent month-on-month after a 3.6 percent fall in October.



Manufacturing output grew for a second straight month in November, up 1.5 percent after a 0.6 percent gain in the previous month.



Mining and quarrying output jumped 16.5 percent after declining in the past few months. Utility sector output shrunk 13 percent following a 4.5 percent gain in October.



On a year-on-year basis, industrial production decreased 0.7 percent in November after remaining unchanged in October. In September, production rose 6.3 percent.



Manufacturing output fell 0.9 percent following a 2.7 percent slump in October.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

